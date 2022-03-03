‘Had Told Mom I’d Get Married After Baahubali’

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in the tinsel town and apart from his films, fans are curious to know when he is going to tie the knot. Over the years, many reports and speculations did the rounds but all in vain.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. A departure from his last few outings where he played an action hero, the superstar will be seen in a different avatar in the romantic saga which is scheduled to release on March 11.

In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Prabhas who plays a palmist in the film said that his prediction on marriage went wrong. “My prediction on love went wrong and that is the reason I haven’t got married,” the actor said.

The pan-India star also reveals that his mother often asks him to get married, “The conversation always happens at home. It is very normal. Every mother wants his child to settle down and have kids and sometimes my mother also asks me to think about settling down. During Baahubali, I told her that let me finish the movie then I’ll think about it. Now, I don’t have a choice so I tell her not to stress and it will happen. I want to get married and settled down but it will happen at the right time.”

On the work front, Prabhas says his upcoming film Radhe Shyam is a romantic saga with many interesting facets and hopes the audience will enjoy watching the movie, “Radhe Shyam is a love story but (many other elements) are also there. There are many twists and turns in the film and I hope you will enjoy it. I think the climax would be a highlight,” Prabhas said.

Interestingly Prabhas has never consulted an astrologer in his life. “I believe in fate and destiny, but I have never shown my hand to any astrologer. When I was offered the film and the role of the palmist, it was really interesting as it was something that I have never attempted before,” he said

Often called the first Pan India star, Prabhas emphasized the importance of Indian films and how they have managed to do so since the Baahubali franchise to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The actor said, “Maybe it started with Rajamouli or Baahubali, but we must make Indian films. The time has come and Baahubali, KGF, and now Pushpa, we are getting closer to making Indian films, more and more. In the future, we might release, 50 Indian films. That’s a very good sign. We will be the world’s biggest industry.”​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.