Hacks To Remove Musty Smell From Clothes During Monsoon

The monsoon is here. And while the showers bring some much-needed respite from the scorching heat, it brings with it some of the major problems. One of them is the laundry odour. No matter how well one washes their clothes, keeping them fresh smelling during the rainy season can be a difficult task. This smell is a result of increased humidity and excessive perspiration during monsoons. With such smells emanating from clothes, people struggle to be on top of their style game.

However, fret not. Here, we have mentioned some handy tips here that you can use to survive the wet weather.

Do away with piling clothes: Most people tend to throw their daily garments in a laundry bag or inside the washing machine in order to wash them collectively. However, storing clothes in a closed area in the rainy season worsens the smell with time which does not go away even after washing them off. Instead, try to hang the clothes on a rope separately and put them in the machine when you finally wash them. Wash regularly: Do not leave damp and dirty clothes lying about. The sooner you wash them, the easier it will be to remove those unpleasant odours. Keep vinegar, baking soda handy: Your regular washing powder might not be enough to give you the fresh smell you are expecting from washing clothes. So, mix some vinegar or baking soda in the water along with your detergent. This will help in neutralizing the bad odours and help in getting rid of the unpleasant stale smell. Dry clothes inside: If it has been raining continuously, and you have washed the clothes, do not wait for the weather to clear. Instead, fix a clothesline somewhere inside your home or dry them under the fan. Later, when the sun does peek out of the clothes, put your clothes under the sun. Mix lemon juice: You can also mix some lemon juice in the water in which you are soaking the clothes. This will ensure that no damp smell is left.

