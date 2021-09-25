Gurcharan aka Roshan Singh of TMKOC’s Was in Deep Debt When he Joined Show

Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the most popular and longest-running sitcoms in India. Premiered in 2008, the show has been airing for more than 13 years now. TMKOC has built the careers of several actors who did not get the desired recognition before the show. Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani and Amit Bhatt are some of the actors who have now become household names. The show, however, also witnessed several exits over the years. Bhavya Gandhi, Disha Vakani and Gurcharan Singh left the show at different points.

Gurcharan Singh played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi — a fun-loving man who is always in a party mode and never shies away from expressing love for his wife. He was one of the popular characters on the show, and also a founding cast member. Gurcharan, however, left the show in 2013 only to return next year due to public demand. The 42-year-old actor finally decided to exit the show in 2020 and was replaced by actor Balwinder Singh Suri.

The former TMKOC star recently made a startling revelation that he was in massive debt before the show and had come to Mumbai only to escape his lenders.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUDEf8Qh4wn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

During a live interaction on Instagram, where he enjoys the following of 4.40 lakh people, the 42-year-old disclosed that three was a time in his life when he was in deep debt and arrived in Mumbai to avoid people he had borrowed money from.

Fortunately, Gurcharan got the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in TMKOC within six months which proved a turning point in his life.

His journey with TMKOC ended last year. After leaving the show, Gurcharan shifted his focus towards volunteering at gurudwaras. While Gurcharan is no longer a part of the show, Jennifer Mistry Beniwal, who plays the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi’s wife in TMKOC, recently refuted rumours of her being pregnant or leaving the show.

