Gulzar Turns 86, Daughter Meghna Pens a Poetic Wish on His Birthday

Writer, lyricist, poet, and filmmaker Gulzar turned 86 on Tuesday, and his daughter-filmmaker Meghna Gulzar took to Instagram to wish him with a dash of poetry.

“I know I’m protected because his arms cradle me. I know I walk the right path because his little finger leads me. He dabbles in celluloid so I know I can see.

“I know I can write because his ink flows in me.

I know I can because he believes. I know I am

because he is,” Meghna wrote.

Along with it, she shared a black and white picture of the father-daughter duo looking at each other.

Gulzar started his career as a lyricist with the 1961 film “Kabuliwala”, starring Balraj Sahni. Since then he has penned songs and scripts in numerous films, and also directed several acclaimed feature films including “Maachis”, “Aandhi”, “Angoor”, “Lekin”, “Ijaazat”, “Namkeen”, “Kinara”, “Mausam”, Khushboo”, “Achanak”, Parichay” and Koshish”.

Fans too wished Gulzar on his 86th birthday, sharing their favourite poems and songs of the wordsmith.

“Thank you for making our lives bettter with your beautiful words,” a user tweeted.

“Janamdin Mubarak ho #GulzarSaab, thank you for the beautiful work you have done over the years. Apki nazmon ne har dil ko chhua hai,” another one wrote.