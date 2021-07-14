Gul Panag Opens Up About Ways to Dealing with Terrible Days

Going through ups and downs is a part and parcel of every human’s life. The pain can be emotional, mental or physical, but it is certainly unavoidable. The same stands true for celebrities, who otherwise seem to be always happy in their life.

Actress Gul Panang took to Instagram to document a bad day, writing, “It’s not all joy and achievement. And goal accomplishment. I have bad days too. (This picture is taken on a bad day),”. Baring it all out, the actress continues to promote the power of happiness and hope while sharing her success story on Instagram. Keeping it as original as she could, Gul normalizedbtalking about having terrible days.

Posting a no-filter photo, she described that the picture was taken on one of her bad days. Gul mentioned about getting overwhelmed easily, accompanied by feeling of being powerless and hopeless. However, whenever she feels so, Gul walks into a room and weeps. The actress added being proud of every accomplishment, regardless of how big or small it is.

Gul emphasized on the need to “dig deep and find the strength to carry on” when hard days pull you down. Self-motivation is the mantra that the actress swears by, reminding herself as every difficult situation that‘this too shall pass’. Talking about optimism, Gul added that one has to find their way out despite road blocks.

She also shed light on the importance to take help, when needed — be it talking to your close ones or taking a professional help. Gul, on her bad days, opt for a run and lists around 5 things she is grateful for in that moment.

Sharing the reason behind putting this out on a post, Gul mentioned that she wanted to be honest about her bad days.

