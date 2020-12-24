Groove to 2020’s Most Viewed Hindi Songs on Youtube

This year, some of the most blockbuster films and hit songs became extremely popular online. Some of them emerged as the top trending songs of the year. Few Hindi songs broke the viewership records and became the most viewed songs on YouTube.

As the year comes to a close, let’s look at some popular Hindi songs that were the most viewed on the online streaming platform:

Song – Burj Khalifa

Views – 154 million

The song from the recently released film, Laxmii brought together artists – Nikhita Gandhi, DJ Khushi, SHASHI and Madhubanti Bagchi. The video has the lead pair Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani dancing to the beats of the foot-tapping number.

Song – Naach Meri Rani

Views – 205 million

Crooned by Guru Randhawa, this dance number has Nora Fatehi grooving. The track is fast becoming popular among the viewers.

Song – Lagdi Lahore Di

Views – 243 million

The song was originally sung by Guru Randhawa for his single. The revamped version of the track also has Tulsi Kumar’s voice and featured in the film, Street Dancer 3D. The video has Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi.

Song – Taaron Ke Shehar

Views – 264 million

The romantic song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal. The beautiful video of this love song featured Neha Kakkar and actor Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny.

Song – Firse Machayenge

Views – 303 million

This funky number from the album Firse Machayenge is crooned by Emiway Bantai. The video stars Emiway with Swaalina. The catchy lyrics and the beats have been enjoyed by the viewers since the song was released.

Song – Muqabla

Views – 319 million

Prabhu Deva himself took to the stage to groove to the reworked version of the original song. Sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur, the track featured in Street Dancer 3D.

Song – Garmi

Views – 341 million

This song true to its title set the stage on fire, thanks to Nora Fatehi’s unforgettable moves. The song sung by Neha Kakkar and Badshah from the film Street Dancer 3D also featured Varun Dhawan.

Song – Illegal Weapon 2.0

Views – 344 million

After the success of the single, this track was taken in Street Dancer 3D. Performed by Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, this song was also sung by Jasmine Sandlas in addition to the original artist Garry Sandhu.

Song – Goa Beach

Views – 361 million

The song sung by Tony Kakkar also featured him. The single also featured his sister, Neha Kakkar along with Aditya Narayan.

Song – Genda Phool

Views – 673 million

This track continues to be the charbuster. Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and singer Baadshah, this is one of the most viewed songs of the year around the world.