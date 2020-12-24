Groove to 2020’s Most Viewed Hindi Songs on Youtube

This year, some of the most blockbuster films and hit songs became extremely popular online. Some of them emerged as the top trending songs of the year. Few Hindi songs broke the viewership records and became the most viewed songs on YouTube.
As the year comes to a close, let’s look at some popular Hindi songs that were the most viewed on the online streaming platform:
Song – Burj Khalifa
Views – 154 million
The song from the recently released film, Laxmii brought together artists – Nikhita Gandhi, DJ Khushi, SHASHI and Madhubanti Bagchi. The video has the lead pair Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani dancing to the beats of the foot-tapping number.
Song – Naach Meri Rani
Views – 205 million
Crooned by Guru Randhawa, this dance number has Nora Fatehi grooving. The track is fast becoming popular among the viewers.
Song – Lagdi Lahore Di
Views – 243 million
The song was originally sung by Guru Randhawa for his single. The revamped version of the track also has Tulsi Kumar’s voice and featured in the film, Street Dancer 3D. The video has Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi.
Song – Taaron Ke Shehar
Views – 264 million
The romantic song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal. The beautiful video of this love song featured Neha Kakkar and actor Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny.
Song – Firse Machayenge
Views – 303 million
This funky number from the album Firse Machayenge is crooned by Emiway Bantai. The video stars Emiway with Swaalina. The catchy lyrics and the beats have been enjoyed by the viewers since the song was released.
Song – Muqabla
Views – 319 million
Prabhu Deva himself took to the stage to groove to the reworked version of the original song. Sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur, the track featured in Street Dancer 3D.
Song – Garmi
Views – 341 million
This song true to its title set the stage on fire, thanks to Nora Fatehi’s unforgettable moves. The song sung by Neha Kakkar and Badshah from the film Street Dancer 3D also featured Varun Dhawan.
Song – Illegal Weapon 2.0
Views – 344 million
After the success of the single, this track was taken in Street Dancer 3D. Performed by Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, this song was also sung by Jasmine Sandlas in addition to the original artist Garry Sandhu.
Song – Goa Beach
Views – 361 million
The song sung by Tony Kakkar also featured him. The single also featured his sister, Neha Kakkar along with Aditya Narayan.
Song – Genda Phool
Views – 673 million
This track continues to be the charbuster. Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and singer Baadshah, this is one of the most viewed songs of the year around the world.