Govinda Celebrates Wife Sunita’s 50th Birthday With Family, See Pic

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja turned 50 on Tuesday and the actor celebrated with a party for their children and a few family members. Sunita says she is touched by hubby’s gesture, although she missed partying with friends due to the pandemic. “Thank God that I completed Golden Jubilee. I am spending the day at home with my family. The presence of Govinda, Tina and Yash (their children), my mother Savitri and brother Debu ensured we had a gala time. I dropped the plan of having an extravagant celebration amidst the pandemic. This is my second lockdown birthday and it’s a bittersweet feeling. While the love and warmth make me feel good, I feel bad for not being able to meet my friends and loved ones,” she told IANS.

Govinda said: “May God bless Sunita with long and healthy life and give her all the happiness in the world. I thank everyone for keeping me and Sunita in their prayers, always.”

