‘Got A Lot Of Attention Because Of My Parents’

Janhvi Kapoor who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Good Luck Jerry’, acknowledged that she is conscious of the fact that people give her attention because of her parents. To note, the actress is the daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the actress talked in great length about her privilege and the online trolling she has to face because of it.

While responding to the question of whether the actress finds it burdensome to find her own self-worth as an artist, and not let the external factors and privileges label her, Janhvi said, “A lot of the attention and recognition has come my way is, first and foremost, because of who my parents are. I think there’s a lot of clarity and identifying that and I’m not delusional and thinking that I’ve earned all of it, or I deserve any of it even. But now I have it. And I think what I want to do with it is good work. Because I love my job. And so the privilege and the trolling on social media and all of this is secondary. My main priority, and focus is to really hone my craft and give my work my all.”

In her chat with E-Times, the actress talked about her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry and also reflected on her journey in Bollywood.

When the Dhadak actress was asked to disclose her creative process and the hurdles she encountered during the preparation for her role, she said, “Well, I think learning Jerry’s accent was a challenge. She has a Bihari accent. And the dialect was a big part of trying to understand Jerry’s psyche, and also the fact that she’s doing something that isn’t morally right. But she’s doing it for her family.”

She further added, “So I think to not judge the character and to still make sure that she’s a protagonist and root for her, even though she’s doing something that’s essentially because of trying to find that balance and show that there’s humour without it ever feeling like she’s not actually in trouble. Finding the balance between all of these things, I think, was tough.”

While talking more about the dynamics of social media trolling and negativity that comes her way, Jahnvi divulged her go-to approach to counter that, and how the actress doesn’t rely on social media to extract validation, “I think, to not take it seriously. Just to have a little fun with it. There’s so much you can do that is so interactive and so fun. And so creatively engaging, even like making reels and all of that stuff I think is a lot of fun. If I judged myself or my peers based on their social media, that’s a very hollow way of living, I think. It’s intangible. It’s not real, any of it, so you need to know that.”

She also talked about the pressure of staying relevant in the industry and told the daily, “I’m only four years into the industry. If my relevance ends in four years, I shouldn’t even try. But I don’t know. I actually haven’t thought of it. I just want to do good work.”

Directed by Siddharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The black crime comedy will depict the story of an innocent girl who gets pulled into the world of insidious drug smuggling. Jahnvi would also feature in Mili, a survival-thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The actress is also shooting for two different projects titled ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ and ‘Bawaal’.

Good Luck Jerry is slated to release on July 29 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.