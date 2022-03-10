Gopichand to resign as chief coach, contest as BAI secretary | Badminton News

HYDERABAD: Pullela Gopichand‘s 15-year tenure as the chief coach of the Indian badminton team came to an end as the former All England champion is set to contest as the general secretary of the Badminton Association of India (BAI).
The BAI headquarters in Delhi has been a beehive of activity the last few days ever since news broke out that Gopi wanted to contest for this prestigious post. Nominations for BAI elections began on March 9 and will close on March 11. The election is scheduled to be held on March 25.
It is learnt that Gopichand got the nod of BAI president and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is expected to be re-elected as the president of the national body unanimously.
Sarma arrived in the capital and met the BAI office-bearers. Sources said that Gopi will throw his hat in the ring only if he is elected unopposed.
If things go according to Gopi’s plan, India will need to look for a new chief coach. Ever since he took over as the coach in 2006, Gopichand has made a tremendous impact on the sport. Under him India won three Olympic medals, several World championship medals, even as Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth became world No.1.
However, some sources opine that BAI constitution may not allow Gopichand to contest. According to the constitution only outgoing office-bearers or a member of the outgoing executive committee is eligible to contest for the post of the general secretary.
But many said that there is no such rule and anyone can become the secretary. Gopichand is already the secretary of Telangana Badminton Association.
