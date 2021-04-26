Google Doodle Thanks All The Healthcare Workers and Scientific Researchers Amid Covid-19

The world is undergoing a global pandemic and the people who are tackling with the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontline include doctors, nurses and healthcare workers. As a mark of gratitude, the search engine giant has come up with a doodle to express it.

On hovering on the doodle, a text that reads, “To all the public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, thank you.” appears. Further, there is an animated heart emoji that jumps on each letter of ‘Google’.

India on Monday recorded 3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours. It saw 22.5 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last one week, the highest ever the world has seen, pushing India’s health infrastructure to a brim.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google said that he is devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. He said that Google is providing Rs 135 crore to India and UNICEF for medical supplies and grants to help India.

Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.https://t.co/OHJ79iEzZH— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 26, 2021

