Google Doodle Encourages Us to Plant the Seed to a Brighter Future

Google Doodle on Thursday marked World Earth Day, which is celebrated every year on April 22. This year’s annual Earth Day Doodle highlights how everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future—one sapling at a time. The animated Doodle encourages us to help restore the planet we all depend on. The theme of the day this year is “Restore Our Earth”.

To mark the occasion, Google has also created a video Doodle that highlights how we can all have a hand in helping create a brighter future for the planet. The Google Doodle page wrote: “Earth Day is a reminder that everyone can contribute to a better planet. See how others are doing their part to restore trees, oceans, and wildlife—with a little help from Google.”

It further adds: “The planet we call home continues to nurture life and inspire wonder. Our environment works hard to sustain us, which calls for us to return the favor. Today’s video Doodle shows a variety of trees being planted within natural habitats, one of the many ways we can do our part to keep our Earth healthy for future generations.”

The page also has Q&A with the World Earth Day 2021 Doodle artist Sophie Diao who talks about the idea behind the concept. In his message he says, “Your contribution can make a big difference. We have the power to grow a better future if we work together.”

Earth Day came into being after the environment began facing multiple challenges — oil spills, smog, pollution, among other things. On April 22, 1970, when the first Earth Day was marked, around 10 per cent of entire United States population — back then around 20 million — took to streets across cities and colleges to protest against the negligence of the environment. The protesters also demanded a new way forward for the planet. Earth Day is celebrated by planting trees, picking up roadside trash, conducting various programs to motivate people to adopt ways for sustainable living.

