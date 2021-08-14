Google Doodle Celebrates India’s Unity in Diversity Through Various Dance Forms

Search engine Google on Sunday dedicated a Doodle to mark India’s 75th Independence Day inspired by country’s cultural traditions forged in centuries of historical progress. The Doodle has been illustrated by Kolkata -based artist Sayan Mukherjee. In an accompanying page Google wrote: “At the stroke of midnight on this day in 1947, India’s decades-long movement for independence culminated as the nation became a sovereign republic.”

Explaining the reason behind the Doodle, Google stated: “Home to over an estimated 1.3 billion people, India is inhabited by one-sixth of the total global population and is characterized by the thousands of distinct languages and ethnic groups within its borders. Indians across the subcontinent’s 29 states celebrate their freedom and multicultural spirit with customs such as traditional dance performances, which vary depending on regional culture.”

The Doodle artwork illustrates these diverse forms of dance. From the classical tradition of Bharatnatyam depicted on the far left to the oldest Indian dance style with origins stretching back 3000 years in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Depicted on the far right, the masked reenactments from Indian epics known as Chhau dance have origins in the eastern state of Jharkhand, the Purulia Chau, and the Seraikella Chau regions.

Sharing his thought thoughts behind the making of this Doodle, artist Sayan Mukherjee said, “As an Indian, Independence Day has always been a meaningful day for each and every Indian. I remember the flag hoisting ceremony from school, it always felt very special and a sense of pride to see the national flag flying.”

Talking about his thought when he was first approached about working on this Doodle, Mukherjee said: “When I was approached to work on the Doodle, I started thinking about India’s rich heritage, culture, tradition and so on. Since India is such a vast country with such a diverse population there is only one thing that holds all of us together and that is our unity in diversity. I tried to capture that from the Doodle.”

Mukherjee said that he drew inspiration from many Indian traditional dance forms, their posture and attire.

On what message he hope people should take from Doodle, he said: “A. I have used different Indian dance forms to show the diversity of the country and coming together seamlessly on a stage performing. That shows the unity among each other being different. It is the unity of India which is holding us all together strong. I hope people take that from the Doodle.”

