Gobi Manchurian Trends on Twitter, Here is Its Recipe

Food is something that sets the mood right. It is an essential part of any celebration and often helps in changing the mood if a person is feeling low. Besides, some people like to cook themselves, while many just want to taste delicious dishes. However, during the coronavirus lockdown, people tried different things to keep boredom at bay and cooking was one of them. They used the Internet to learn new recipes and hone their culinary skills. Although Indian dishes are delicious, they take at least an hour to cook. So, people like to try their hands on Chinese or fast food dishes which can be prepared in comparatively less time.

Among many dishes which get ready quickly, Gobi Manchurian is trending on Twitter. Netizen are sharing photos and videos of Gobi Manchurian. Posting the picture of the dish, one user said that it tastes better than it looks.

I love gobi manchurian Tastes better than it looks !!! pic.twitter.com/2sTG1SqNdg — dee (@deaboyer) September 4, 2020

Another person shared the photo of Gobi Manchurian cooked by her. She said that she cooked it because it’s trending.

Mene banaya hua Gobi Manchurian…. because it’s trending pic.twitter.com/ukGbXhsZ4u — Memesahaab (@memesahaab) September 5, 2020

Netizens put out a short clip of crispy Gobi Manchurian. She called it the best evening snack to satisfy hunger.

A user shared a funny GIF showing people fighting to get something. He wrote, “Gobi Manchurian is trending. Meanwhile me.” He compared himself to a man in the GIF who is seen pushing everyone to come ahead.

Gobi Manchurian is trending.Meanwhile me: pic.twitter.com/2RYWO2Pp6R — Sagar Khandelwal (@Khandelw13Sagar) September 5, 2020

As Gobi Manchurian is all over the micro-blogging site, here is the recipe to cook it.

Gobi Manchurian recipe

Step 1: Take cauliflower and wash it properly

Step 2: Put them on a cloth to remove excess moisture

Step 3: Prepare batter mixing maida, corn flour, red chilli powder, salt and pepper. Don’t make it too thick

Step 4: Heat oil in a cauldron on a medium flame

Step 5: Add cauliflower or Gobi to the batter and make sure that each flower is coated well

Step 6: Put the florets covered with batter in cauldron containing hot oil

Step 7: Increase the flame and fry them. Keep stirring the florets in the cauldron so that they don’t get burnt

Step 8: Take them out after they become crispy. Put them on a tissue to remove excess oil

Step 9: Now prepare Manchurian sauce using garlic, ginger, green chillies, spring onions, capsicum, soya sauce, red chilli sauce, red chilli paste and vinegar

Step 10: Heat oil in a pan and put the garlic, ginger and green chillies to fry. Do not over fry

Step 11: After some time, add spring onions and capsicum

Step 12: Add soya sauce

Step 13: Then put red chilli sauce, red chilli paste and vinegar

Step 14: Stir the mixture well

Step 15: Then add sugar and again mix all the ingredients

Step 16: Pour some water

Step 17: Add some crushed pepper and keep stirring

Step 18: Then finally add fried gobi to the mixture and mix it properly

Step 19: Garnish with spring onions

Gobi Manchurian is ready to be served. One can also consume it with fried rice.