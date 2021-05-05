Global Youth Issued Joint Statement on Myanmar’s Human Rights Crisis

252 youth organizations with 1.7 million members from 65 countries joined in joint statement advocating peaceful solutions to the human rights crisis in Myanmar. Through this “Joint Statement of World’s Civil Society and Youth on Myanmar’s Human Rights Crisis,” youth organizations take into account international cooperation to increase the collective voice for seeking solutions through talks among the stakeholders of the country.

In the statement, it said, “We urge the head of state of each country and the international community to actively pursue peaceful measures to safeguard the lives of Myanmar’s citizens.” It added, “We urge people and media worldwide to raise their voices in support of finding peaceful resolutions to the current crisis.”

The statement highlighted that global youth’s “commitment to work toward ceasing conflicts, countering violence and establishing sustainable peace through the 2018’s UN Youth Declaration.” Mr. Mainza M Hiyamwa, Chairperson of Chosen Generation Youth Club Solwezi (CGYC) of Zambia, said, “The UN and international society are being the main pillars of peace and security, human rights, and development. It’s more vital that we gain access and disseminate information on the range of issues affecting the people of Myanmar. By so doing it would carry more impact and help in the restoration of peace, human rights promotion, and development of the country.”

Mr. Aftab Ahmed Awan, Team Leader of Rabta Kar, Pakistan voiced, “Rabta Kar, like all other human rights organizations across the world, is concerned over the serious human rights violations in Myanmar which have occurred across Myanmar as internal armed conflict between the military and ethnic armed groups continues. We demand that human rights violations must be stopped and peace be restored so that suffering of common people could be alleviated and their access to their basic human rights be restored.”

Mr. Atiq Raja, Chairman of Pakistan Youth Council said, “Myanmar deserve justice and peace. The United Nation must intervene to solve this issue at the earliest possible.”

Facing the current deadlock of counteractions against the humanitarian crisis from the deaths and injuries continually occurring in Myanmar, this global movement by youth organizations has been led by the International Peace Youth Group, an affiliated organization of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light registered in the UN ECOSOC.

This joint statement was sent to the UN Secretary General, international organizations, governments and civil society organizations.