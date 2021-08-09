Give Your Immunity Required Boost With Tomato Juice

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 last year, immunity has become a buzzword. The deadly virus reminded us of taking good care of our health no matter what. People tried everything that was advised by doctors and experts to give their immunity a boost during the pandemic. Good immunity is the kind of defence of our body against infections and diseases; and if it can save us from implications of a deadly virus like the COVID-19, it deserves all our attention.

And not just COVID-19, immunity can help us beat many other infections and diseases. The risk of infection rises many fold during the rainy season or monsoon. We often see people struggling with a cough and cold. In most cases, it’s because of the low immunity.

Managing immunity may sound like a heavy task, however, small changes in our lifestyle and intaking easily prepared natural remedies can do wonders for There are many immunity boosting drinks and food mentioned in Ayurveda. One such easily available drink is tomato juice.

Having tomato juice during the monsoon can give your immunity the required boost and protect you from viral infection. Tomatoes are rich in Vitamin C and act as an antioxidant in our body. Here’s how you can make the tomatoes juice at your house in a simple way:

Ingredients

1 cup water

Salt according to taste

2 tomatoes.

Preparation

To start off, wash the tomatoes thoroughly with water to make sure they are clean. Cut into small pieces and transfer the pieces into a juicer jar. Now, add a cup of water into the juicer jar and blend it for 4-5 minutes so that the juice comes out nice and consistent.

After making sure that it’s done, pour the juice into a glass or a cup and add salt according to your taste.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here