Gigi Hadid was Totally Digging Traditional Indian Spices During Her Pregnancy and This Pic is Proof

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is the latest to participate in the ‘Post a pic of’ challenge on social media and shared some unseen moments from her life with fans. Many questioned her about her pregnancy phase and she also reacted to them with pictures of the same.

Read: Embark on the Journey to a Healthy Heart With These Medicinal Spices

One of the pictures show her kitchen cabinet with all sorts of assorted Indian spices like jeera (cumin), haldi (turmeric), garam masala, saunth (dry-ginger powder) etc. She shared that she consumed them during her pregnancy. Over the pictures Gigi wrote, “Lol I was a psycho pregnant person.”

Gigi and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik had welcomed their first child on September 24 earlier this year. Zayn tweeted to confirm the birth of their baby girl.

Gigi had confirmed her pregnancy in April during an appearance on The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon: “Obviously, we wish they could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support.”