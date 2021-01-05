Gigi Hadid Sparks Engagement Rumour As She Shows Off Sparkling Diamond on Ring Finger

Gigi Hadid has given rise to her engagement speculations on social media after the supermodel was spotted flaunting a ring in her recent Instagram story. On Sunday, Gigi indulged in a detailed review of granola on her Instagram handle after her baby went to sleep. However, with the granola review, Gigi’s fans also noticed that she was wearing a ring on her ring finger. Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts after they spotted Gigi sporting a sparkling ring with a few stones studded on it. The fact that Gigi was wearing a ring on her left hand’s ring finger also fuelled the engagement rumours on social media.

While some fans thought that it could just be a usual accessory that the model was wearing, one of the users even said that Gigi deserves a better engagement ring than the one that she is seen wearing in the Instagram granola review session. “But if we all know that Zayn is more Cartier bracelets, then that’s a more regrettable engagement ring for a goddess like Gigi…,” said one user.

However, another user posted a magnified version of Gigi’s ring. The version showed that Gigi’s ring had evil eye stones studded on it. The user wrote that they thought Zayn and Gigi got engaged, however, the ring that she is seen wearing does not look like engagement rings.

literally thought zayn and gigi got engaged bc of these rings on her ring finger but they don’t look like engagement rings pic.twitter.com/PF1PK1Hvqi — fool 4 one direction (@99FINELINE_) January 4, 2021

Gigi’s granola review videos have also won appreciation by netizens online for its extensiveness and honesty.

The 25-year-old model welcomed her first child with beau Zayn Malik in September 2020. Zayn and Gigi first started dating in 2015 after the former left the British boy-band One Direction. In 2016, Gigi featured in Zayn’s first solo singing debut music video Pillowtalk. The couple briefly broke up in 2018 but got back together in 2020 and became parents to their first child.