Gigi Hadid Owns Versace’s Milan Fashion Week 2021 Like a Queen Post Pregnancy

After a hiatus of 5 months due to pregnancy, supermodel Gigi Hadid is back on the runway and how. The 25-year-old diva once again proved who runs the show with her confident presence at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week autumn/ winter 2021. She was accompanied by sister Bella Hadid. The event took place on March 1 at the Milan Congress Center and was released on YouTube on Friday.

The fashionista wowed the viewers with her post pregnancy outing. She and boyfriend Zayn Malik recently welcomed their daughter, Khai. The new-mommy is back to business oozing her supermodel aura like a pro.

Gigi wore a sheer chiffon dress with a floor-length skirt. This black number had a thigh-high slit and long train that she flipped like a queen during her walk. The outfit also had the trademark Greca motif by the Italian label. She flaunted a ginger wig of poky straight tresses that added to the oomph factor.

On the personal front, the style icon has been pretty much lowkey about her routine during pregnancy. She sure shared some pictures of the pamper sessions from the phase but refrained from divulging elaborate details. However, in her interview with Vogue, she clarified that she is not going back to size zero now. She is looking out for things that are more stable than going to different countries.

In fact, a source close to the couple also revealed to US Weekly that they are going stronger than ever. The source was quoted saying by the publication, “Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever – their communication, the time they spend together. They’ve never looked happier. Gigi is a natural when it comes to mothering.”