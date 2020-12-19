Gigi Hadid is Giving Us Major Winter Fashion Goals as She’s Spotted in NYC with Daughter

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is back in New York City. The 25-year-old model, who was spotted by paparazzi, was on an outing with her daughter whom she was carrying in a pram. Gigi’s all-black outfit with a hint of denim jacket that she wore inside could be a perfect outfit for any formal outing. With a giant black coat that was tied at the waist and a sling bag, Gigi aced her look for an outing with her little munchkin. The supermodel complemented her winter look with a newsboy cap, a black face mask, sunglasses, and gold hoops. She was wearing her long blonde hair open and straight.

Since her pregnancy announcement with singer Zayn Malik earlier this year, Gigi has been seen only at her family farmhouse in Pennsylvania in the United States. The couple has been quite discreet when it comes to their baby girl who was born in September. Even in the recent picture, Gigi has made sure that the privacy of her daughter is maintained.

However, Gigi has been taking us back in time when the couple was awaiting the arrival of their baby earlier this year. In her latest Instagram post, Gigi posted a throwback picture from August where she and her beau Zayn are together. Gigi is wearing an off-white bodycon ribbed dress as she embraces the glorious sunlight. One of the three pictures also shows Zayn resting his head on Gigi’s baby bump.

The couple welcomed their first child together on September 23, 2020. Both Zayn and Gigi posted pictures of their hands holding the hands of their daughter respectively.

Since her baby girl’s arrival in September, Gigi had been spending time at her family farmhouse.