Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Just had a Baby and Fans Have Already Declared Them ‘Best Parents Ever’

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik became proud parents to a daughter on September 24. The couple is overjoyed as they officially welcomed the newest addition to their life. The first time parents have expressed their joy of embracing parenthood and embarking on this new journey.

Since the announcement of the arrival of Gigi’s baby girl, congratulatory messages and heart-warming wishes have taken over the internet. Singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik took to Twitter to confirm the news with a visual of the new-born holding his finger.

The just turned father’s heartfelt message read, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautifulFolded handsRed heartto try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

The post has received over 1million likes and counting since shared online. Fans are flooding the comments section to express their happiness. Several people congratulated the new parents and send lots of love and best wishes.

ZAYN AND GIGI I WANT YOU TO KNOW THAT I AM VERY PROUD AND HAPPY FOR YOU..YOU DESERVE EVERY GOOD AND BEAUTIFUL THING IN THE WORLD. THAT GIRL WILL GROW UP BEING VERY HAPPY AND LOVED. WE LOVE YOU, CONGRATULATIONS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Mᴏɴɪ ×͜× 🐬💙 (@reddishbug) September 24, 2020

congratulations to you and gigi, we love you ❤️ — 1D Updates! (@With1DNews) September 24, 2020

Congratulations on the baby Zayn & Gigi, I love you two so much, you guys will the best parents ever, never forget all the support you two have. I love you. — TeamPromoLouis (@TeamPromoLouis) September 24, 2020

Many users of the micro blogging site mentioned that Zayn will make a great father.

Omg I know for sure that you are gonna be a great father! Soo happy! pic.twitter.com/SFgYPx37so — Glenn | University Era (@folksreputation) September 24, 2020

Congrats you will be an amazing dad — Elizabeth (@EIizabethM) September 24, 2020

I love you. hope Gigi’s okay too you’re gonna be a great father pic.twitter.com/4NUX9CC0I3 — most hated ray.♡︎’s lina & lia (@icxrxswxlls) September 24, 2020

I am so ready to get contents like thiss Zayn would be a great father ✨ pic.twitter.com/aAXc540Nus — Noeee (@noelovesZLLHN) September 24, 2020

you gonna be amazing, the best father, so happy for you *SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/3vKnd2XN3e — machine stream COME OVER (@poppypufft) September 24, 2020

Some fans were too excited and wanted to know the name christened for the newborn. There were inquires and suggestions too.

In April, during an interaction with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Gigi had revealed that she and her partner Zayn are expecting their first child together. The 25-year-old supermodel has been sharing adorable glimpses wherein she flaunted her baby bump. She even did a maternity shoot to celebrate 33 weeks into pregnancy and the visuals were admired mighty by her fans worldwide.