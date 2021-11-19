Ghulam Nabi Azad, Part of Congress’s Team of Dissenters, Dropped from Disciplinary Action Panel

Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of Congress’s G23 group of ‘dissenters’, has been dropped from the party’s disciplinary action committee after president Sonia Gandhi reconstituted the panel.

Besides the former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Gandhi also dropped former Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and former Arunachal Chief Minister Mukut Mithi from the committee.

According to a report in a national daily, the decision on Thursday came a day after at least 20 Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders considered close to him resigned from their party positions to press for a leadership change in the Union Territory.

