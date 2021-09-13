Getting Married? Here are 7 Important Medical Tests a Couple Must Undergo

Kundli matching is one of the parameters people check before finalising a marriage. Kundli, according to Hindu beliefs, indicates whether a marriage will work or not. However, not everyone follows this system as it is not a guaranteed way of ensuring a successful marriage. Several couples have experienced faulty marriages or parted ways despite matching Kundli. Similarly, there are people happily married despite having poor Kundli scores.

But there is one thing that people need to make sure of before they get married – the health of their partner. It is extremely important to know the health status of your partner before you get married. Both you and your future spouse should get tested. There are essentially seven medical tests that a couple should undergo before getting married.

HIV Test

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) causes AIDS and weakens the body’s ability to fight infections. You should ensure that neither you nor your partner is HIV positive before you decide to get married.

Ovary Test

Women who marry late in their lives are advised to get an ovary test done before. Women in their 30s generally experience a decrease in the production of egg cells which can make family planning a difficult process. The test, however, becomes redundant if both the partners choose to not have biological children ever.

Infertility Test

Both partners should undergo an infertility test before their marriage. In men, it helps in checking the health of sperm, and the sperm count as well. Women can also become clear if they will face any problem in conceiving or not.

Genetic Test

Before marriage, both the partners should have their genetic tests done to know if they have inherited or had the potential to inherit any illness.

STD Test

People getting married should also be tested for STDs — sexually transmitted diseases. Even if one of the partners has an STD, it can make working the marriage very difficult.

Blood Group Compatibility Test

Couples could have difficulty during pregnancy if their blood groups are not compatible. It should be ensured that the Rh factor of both the partners is the same or in a compatible range.

Blood Disorder Test

Women should get tested for blood disorders to know if they are victims of blood haemophilia or thalassemia because it can affect their future kids and also the marriage.

