Getting House, Aadhar Card Became Tough

Popular designer Saisha Shinde is one of the contestants of Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. In January 2021, Saisha, formerly Swapnil Shinde, came out as a trans woman. She is a celebrity designer and has dressed the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, and Shraddha Kapoor. And this year, she was roped in the OTT reality show Lock Upp. During her interaction with the media and Kangana, she talked about the struggles she had to go through after coming out as a transwoman. Saisha stated that it has been difficult to get the identity as a transwoman in society, and without an identity, it is difficult to survive.

She said that even though films are made on transwomen, and there is a conversation about giving them equal rights, things are very different on the ground as society still doesn’t accept them. From finding a house for herself to getting her Aadhar card made, Saisha shared her struggles.

In the premiere episode, Saisha was not the only one who entered the show. There were 13 other popular contestants, who walked inside Kangana’s badass jail. The list has Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddharth Sharma, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Payal Rohatgi, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora. These celebrities have hogged the limelight for controversial reasons, and it will be interesting to see what wonders they do inside this reality show.

Lock Upp episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 10 PM, on ALT Balaji and MX Player. Notably, the weekend episodes will be hosted by Kangana. The show marks Kangana’s debut on the OTT platform as well as a host. The line-up of contestants in Lock Upp has made viewers glued to their screens.

We are sure that the 14 contestants locked up in Kangana’s badass jail will only serve entertainment, entertainment and entertainment.

