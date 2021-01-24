Get Your Hair Shine Back with These Quick, Amazing Home Remedies

Are you tired of dried, frizzy hair and looking for ways to get the shine back?

Well, winter and flaky, dry scalp are intertwined. Don’t get hassled by the scalp problems, as there are a variety of natural remedies to come to your rescue. Try these extremely useful homemade remedial treatments and see the difference in weeks.

1. Egg Hair mask: Prepare a hair mask with two egg whites (you can use 1 egg as well, depending upon your hair volume), 2 tbsp curd, 1 tbsp honey and squeeze in lime. Apply the mask on your scalp and let it rest for 20minutes. Rinse the hair off with a mild sulphate-free shampoo. The protein, vitamin C and the moisturizing effect of honey is highly beneficial for your dry, frizzy hair. Use this pack consistently twice a week and see the difference for yourself. You will get a healthy shine hair texture with this DIY mask.

2. Banana hair mask: Make a mask out of mashed banana, olive oil and thoroughly apply on your scalp. After letting it rest for around an hour, rinse off your hair with lukewarm water. The potassium in banana is perfect for treating dryness, split ends. It imparts softness, and boosts elasticity to the hair.

3. Hot oil massage: This has been a highly recommended, tried and tested remedy since ages. Heat some oil, let it rest for a while and massage gently in circular motion all over your scalp. Then wrap a warm towel around your head. This makes the hair extremely soft, helps the scalp replenish the lost moisture, the oil penetrates the hair fibers, and nourishes. This massage is as good a deep-conditioning technique as any salons.

4. Gelatin mask: Prepare a mask with 1 tbsp gelatin, apple cider vinegar, few drops of essential oils such as rose, jasmine, rosemary, clary sage and 1 cup of warm water. Leave the mask on your hair for 15 minutes and then rinse with tepid water. The mask is an excellent one as you get a thorough nourishment and end up getting smooth, silky hair, with no room for flaky, dry scalp.

5. Castor oil or avocado paste: Castor has omega-9 properties which enable sit to act as thermal protectant. Massage castor oil along with almond oil on your scalp, add some dried hibiscus flowers to it. The ingredients will strengthen your hair due to the presence of flavonoids, vitamin E, amino acids in it. You can alternate the pack with avocado paste and egg as well. The saturated fats, vitamin A, E and minerals present in it is a great way to get thick, lustrous mane.