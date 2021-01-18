Get Lip-smacking, Delicious Mug Cakes You Can Prepare Without an Oven

Mug cakes are super cute and can satiate your sweet cravings amazingly well.So, if you are in the mood for some cute, lovely mug cakes this winter, why wait? Just quickly get it prepared at home and devour it. Taking a bite of this cake feels heavenly and evokes the festive spirit in all of us.

But are you wondering how to make mug cakes in the absence of microwave oven?

Where there is a will, there is a way. You can easily make mug cakes at home without needing an oven for it by steaming it only in pressure cooker or sauce pan.

Let’s take a look at a quick mug cake recipe stepwise:

To make moist, delectable, soft, spongy chocolate mug cake you require the following:

1. 3 tbsp plain refined flour. You can substitute this with ragi flour as well.

2. 1 egg (if you are a vegetarian then you can omit egg)

3. 1 and ½ tbsp. cocoa powder, coffee powder

4. 1/4th tbsp. baking powder

5. 3 tbsp powdered sugar or substitute it with cane sugar

6. Dark chocolate

7. 4 tbsp condensed milk

8. 1/4th tbsp. vanilla essence

9. 2 tbsp butter or oil or ghee

10. Add a tiny pinch of salt

Mix the following ingredients well in a bowl. Ensure that it forms a smooth paste, without any lumps. You can add walnut, almonds if you wish. Then pour the batter in a cup. Fill only 3/4th of the cup, cover it with a foil or a lid. Add 1 cup of water in the sauce pan, or you can also use a pressure cooker. Place the mug inside. Try to choose a mug which nicely fits into the vessel.

Cover the pan and let it cook in the steam for 15-20 minutes in low flame. Remember to keep checking the water level intermittently to ensure that the water does not dry up. After 20 minutes, switch of the gas and let it rest for some time. Finally when the temperature has cooled off a little, open the lid and check with a toothpick to see if the cake is ready.

That’s all. Relish the yum mug cake to your heart’s content. Head to the kitchen with this yummy recipe and surprise your loved ones.