Germany striker Timo Werner returns to RB Leipzig from Chelsea | Football News

Timo Werner. (File Pic – AFP Photo)

Chelsea’s Germany striker Timo Werner has signed a four-year contract to return to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig , the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

British media said Leipzig are bringing Werner back for about 25 million pounds ($30.21 million) after Chelsea paid the Germany forward’s 45 million pounds release clause in 2020.

The 26-year-old spent the largest part of his senior career at RB Leipzig between 2016-20 and is the club’s all-time top scorer with 95 goals.

“Timo Werner’s signing is a special transfer for us,” Leipzig’s commercial director for sport Florian Scholz said.

“We … saw Timo become the club’s record goalscorer and a Germany international. His return means a lot to the supporters because Timo was a real fan favourite and figure of identification for a lot of people.”