Genelia D’Souza Says She Tested Covid Positive 3 Weeks Ago, Is Fine Now

Actress Genelia Deshmukh revealed she had tested Covid-19 positive three weeks ago, adding that her report came in as negative on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia wrote: “Hi, I was tested Covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With God’s grace I tested negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with the disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging to deal with.”

Genelia also admitted that it was hard to live in the isolation period.

“No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love… that’s the true strength and it’s all one needs,” she added.

Genelia concluded her post by sharing a few tips on how to combat the deadly virus.

“Test early, eat healthy, stay fit — the only way to fight this monster,” she emphasied.

Fans, friends and colleagues from the film and TV industry showered Genelia with good wishes.

“So so happy,” actress Kanchi Kaul commented.

“Om Namoshivaya,” actor Karanvir Bohra prayed.