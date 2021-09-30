Geeta Kapur Imitates How Malaika Arora Walks Her Dog in Public

Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur are all set to bring in the second season of the reality show, India’s Best Dancer to your TV screens. The trio is promoting the show in full swing. Taking a step forward in the same direction, the three judges will appear as guests in The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the upcoming season of the reality show. The channel recently shared a promo via their Instagram handle. The little sneak peek reveals that the audience can have high expectations as the episode is going to be entertaining.

The video begins with host Kapil Sharma introducing Geeta, Terence, and Malaika. As fans know that Malaika often gets clicked with her dog Casper whenever she gets out for a walk on the street, Kapil asked Malaika why her dog did not accompany her to his show. The conversation turns more hilarious as Geeta imitates her walk while walking her pet on the streets. This leaves the audience in splits. Taking the funny banter a notch ahead, Terrence enacts how the actress poses for the paparazzi during her walk.

From Malaika’s walk with Casper, Kapil shifts to choreographer Terence and teasingly asks him if he was happy when Nora Fatehi temporarily joined the show as a replacement for Malaika. Geeta then jokes, “Episodes mein saare jitne contestants the woh saare sabse zyaada khush thhay (All the contestants in the show were very happy)”. When asked the reason she replied, “Dhyaan hi nahin thha na, toh nuks kaun nikaalega (If his attention is not there, who will point out the shortcomings in the act).”

Another highlight of the promo is that Malaika grooves to Sridevi’s iconic song ‘Main Teri Dushman’ with Krushna Abhishek, who is seen imitating Jeetendra.

India’s Best Dancer 2 will replace Super Dancer Chapter 4 on Sony TV, which is going to host its finale on October 9.

