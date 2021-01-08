GE won’t claw back former CEO Jeff Immelt’s pay after private jet scandal

“The board has concluded that the company has no sound legal basis to seek clawbacks or other litigation,” GE said in a statement.

The company confirmed that the review was sparked by complaints from shareholders about multiple problems at GE, including Immelt's use of a backup plane, billions in losses at its insurance business, writedowns at GE Power and an alleged blade defect in wind turbines made by the company.

Immelt received about $168 million in total compensation since 2006, according to Equilar. He took over for longtime GE CEO Jack Welch in 2001.

A representative for Immelt declined to comment.

“Under the current leadership team, we have significantly enhanced our disclosures and internal controls and are a stronger company today,” GE said in the statement.

The staggering decline of GE was driven by a series of bad decisions over many years, including a series of poorly-timed transactions by Immelt. In particular, Immelt’s takeover of Alstom’s power business turned out to be a disaster, forcing the company to take a $22 billion charge.

GE agreed last month to pay a $200 million penalty to settle the SEC investigations, which began months after Immelt stepped down in July 2017.