Gastrointestinal Tuberculosis May Affect Your Digestive Tract. Know Its Symptoms

Gastrointestinal tuberculosis is defined as infection of the peritoneum, hollow or solid abdominal organs, and abdominal lymphatics with Mycobacterium tuberculosis organisms. In India, it accounts for 5-9% of small intestinal perforations. Moreover, it is the second most common cause of intestinal perforation in India after typhoid fever. The infection also occurs early in diabetes and HIV positive patients.

As per the reports, Gastrointestinal tuberculosis can affect any part of the digestive tract but it mostly affects the small and large intestine. Here are some symptoms of Gastrointestinal tuberculosis:

Loss of body weight:

People suffering from Gastrointestinal tuberculosis have trouble in proper digestion of food. And when the digestive system is interrupted, the body fails to get the necessary nutrients and vitamins from food, thereby becoming weak and causing weight and strength loss.

Persistent mild fever:

Mild fever can also be a symptom of Gastrointestinal tuberculosis. A person’s temperature may rise suddenly, resulting in heavy sweating. If you notice such a symptom, immediately consult your doctor.

Changes in eating habits:

Gastrointestinal tuberculosis can highly affect our eating habits. You might face a sudden reduction in your appetite.

Persistent mild abdominal pain:

The person with Gastrointestinal tuberculosis might have continuous mild pain in their abdominal area. The frequency of pain may also increase as time passes. Apart from the pain, you might also face constipation.

Abdominal cramps:

Severe abdominal cramps are a clear symptom of Gastrointestinal tuberculosis and at no cost should anyone ignore it. The cramps can be intermittent but sometimes may also be felt in the form of sharp pain around the navel area.

Diarrhoea and Vomiting:

As per the reports, one out of every three people suffering from Gastrointestinal tuberculosis has diarrhoea. Vomiting or feeling nauseous is also one of the main symptoms. Due to a bad digestion process, you might feel like vomiting just after having a meal or even drinking water.

The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.

