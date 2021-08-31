Ganesh Chaturthi is Around the Corner. Here Are Some DIY Home-decor Ideas

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a much-awaited event for the people of the Hindu faith in India. The community celebrates this 11-day long festival with great joy. It is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi includes welcoming Ganpati into our homes. The festival is just around the corner and it’s time we decorated our homes. Here are easy hacks to make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations more special with these tips for home decor:

DIY decorations

DIY decorations are easy to make and eco-friendly as well. So, instead of decorating with the traditional frills and balloons, why not make something at home? Beautiful artistic mackerel can be made at home from a waste cardboard box. You can do the same decoration at home.

Use a beautiful pooja chowki or home temple: The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is imperfect without a beautiful chowki or home temple. They are available in different styles and designs. A beautiful chowki or home temple adds a pleasant and attractive look to your home.

Decorate with colourful flowers

Colourful flowers add a vibrant look to your home decorations. They add festive spirit to your home and you can also arrange them creatively for a different look. You can place floral toran on the idol and leave the rest on the feet. A rangoli can also be made with different colour flower petals at the entrance of your home.

Use adorning candles, diyas and string lights

The lights are the most important part of the decoration on Ganesh Chaturthi. To illuminate your home, you can use candles, diyas and place them around the chowki or home temple. Decorating the pooja room with fairy light strings will make your decoration brighter. Adding colourful light will make the room more vibrant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here