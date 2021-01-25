Gamifying Education With The Tech Academy

The education system is the system of building the future. But the world today is not just about bookish knowledge. There are many more sides of education that remain uncovered with the present education system of our country. At this crucial time, The Tech Academy came forward to reveal the interesting side of technology to the young generation.

Today nothing is impossible to achieve with technology.

The Tech Academy is the best platform for school going kids to dive into the interesting world of technology. The Tech Academy teaches engineering, programming, and mechatronics to young, aspiring children of school ages. All these might sound very hard! But Tech Academy has an interactive way of teaching the students. This makes the young learners enthusiastic about applying the technology in real life.

The journey of the Tech academy started with the founder Shams Jaber in 2013. Lack of resources has been a challenge since then. For ensuring the sustained growth of this academy they still need human resources, funds, and materials. Despite these challenges Shams Jaber mentioned in one of his interviews, “The thing is that you have to be true to your promise and you have to deliver accordingly. If you do something important and interesting and deliver on your promise, growth should not be a matter of worry for you.” These words from the founder surely inspire us to hold on to our dreams and face the challenges as they are a part of our success.

Speaking of success, Bangladesh has ranked number one among 174 participating countries at FIRST Global Challenge (FGC), an international robotics competition, held annually for high school students. Shams Jaber was the chief mentor of Team Bangladesh. Teach Academy also had a collaboration with career lab to build an app named “Bhai Thamen” to raise awareness to prevent violence against women.

Technology is something that can make positive changes accelerate much faster than other traditional methods. With an initiative like the Tech Academy, we can hope for a tech enthusiast generation soon.

Khondaker Farhana Shamim

Content Writer (Intern)