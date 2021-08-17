Game of Thrones Fame Lena Headey and Hannah Waddingham on Filming Explicit Torture Scenes

If you were one of the ardent fans of the HBO show Game of Thrones, you may remember the gory torture scenes that some of the actors had to undergo. One such scene was performed on actors Hannah Waddingham, who played the role of Septa Unella, and Lena Headey who played Cersei Lannister. The two actors recently appeared for an interview with the Entertainment Weekly and opened up about their experience on the sets of the Emmy-winning series.

One of the most talked about scenes of the series was when Cersei was punished with the walk of shame and was paraded naked on the streets of King’s Landing, while Unella walked behind her and chanted, “shame”.Another scene from the sixth season of the show depicted Cersei taking her revenge on Unella as she wine-boarded her in the dungeons of the castle.

Talking about these torture scenes, the two actors got together and shared their experience. Waddingham said that she found the waterboarding scene quite traumatic. “People are always quite shocked that that actually did happen in reality and there was nothing CGI’d. One thing I’ve said a lot is that both of us were quite uncomfortable about it, but as with all these things, you know that they’re not actually going to kill you so you just get on with it and do it. It made wicked telly and I just wondered what your take on all that was, because I think you found it quite difficult too,” she said.

Adding to the conversation, Headey said that actors either have boundaries or no boundaries. And when there are no boundaries, it is “very thrilling” and theycan go to a place, but the torture scene with Waddingham where she is tied down during filming for 10 hours made her feel “horrendous.”

However, originally, Unella’s torture scene was written to be even more gory as the actress revealed in an earlier interview to Collider. Waddingham told the media outlet that Unella was meant to be raped by The Mountain, Cersei’s trusted guard, but the show makers already had received complaints about the rape of Sansa Stark that they chose not to go with it. The scene was then switched to waterboarding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here