Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Reveals On-set Perks Male Co-stars Enjoyed

Emilia Clarke essayed Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, alongside Kit Harington, Alfie Allen and Peter Dinklage until its final last year.

The actress recently spilled the beans on the inequality experienced during filming by her and fellow female cast-mates. In a rather interesting revelation, the 33-year-old stated that whilst the male co-stars had special cooling features installed for their costumes, the women were not privy to anything close.

Clarke says, “All I could get was the back of my wig was allowed to be lifted up every once in a while. It’s too hard, I’ve got a wig on, they don’t make cold packs you know, you put ice packs on yourself.”

During the virtually held Edinburgh International Film Festival, Clarke participated by conversing with director Paul Feig in a special video. They discussed various topics and Game Of Thrones which was obviously a part of it prompted Clarke to pen up regarding the special facility anecdote.

Clarke maintained that men and women were evidently treated differently on set especially when it came to their costumes.

Speaking about the attires of the popular fantasy series, she said: “The guys in the Night’s Watch are wearing a woolly mammoth all the time. When we were shooting things in a hot country, they had this pump that had its own little generator attached into the costumes. It used to pump cold water into these pipes and cool them all down. So they’d be underneath these huge (costumes) with this weird kind of cooling system. Girls weren’t allowed that”.

Clarke continued, “It’s possible that there was simply more space inside the men’s costumes, especially when they were wearing “a wooly mammoth,” so cooling systems were easier to build in.”