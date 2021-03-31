Galapagos airport officials find 185 baby tortoises hidden in a suitcase

Five more tortoises have died, possibly due to the stress of being separated from their habitat, the ministry said.

Galapagos Conservancy Director of Conservation Wacho Tapia believes that the tortoises were removed from nests on Santa Cruz Island.

“The young tortoises were found in dreadful condition and appear to be extremely underweight,” Tapia said in a statement . “We are in the process of collecting important data, including size and weight, for each tortoise to better assess its health condition.”

A police officer has been arrested in connection to the alleged smuggling and will be charged with crimes against wildlife, which is punishable by up to three years in prison, according to the Ministry of the Environment and Water.

The Galapagos Conservancy estimates that there are now only 20,000-25,000 wild tortoises that live on the islands.