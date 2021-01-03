Gajar Ka Halwa and its Benefits

Most Indians have a weakness for sweets, which peaks during the winter months as the body requires more energy to stay warm. Sugar gives a quick energy boost to our system. Gajar Ka Halwa is a carrot-based sweetened pudding dessert that is particularly popular throughout the Indian subcontinent. Below we discuss the reasons why this particular pudding is ideal winter food.

Goodness of Carrots

Carrots grow during the winter, which makes Gajar Ka Halwa an ideal sweet dish for this season. Carrots have numerous health benefits. Our immune systems take a hit during the winter because of the cold and lack of sun exposure, as we stay indoors, mostly. Carrots store Vitamin A in the form of beta carotene. It is an antioxidant which strengthens our immune system and helps us fight infections and inflammation.

Immunity-boosting Ingredients

Milk, cardamom and almond are needed to prepare Gajar Ka Halwa. Cow or buffalo milk contains Vitamin D, probiotics and immunoglobulin, which supports our immunity against viruses in the winter. The spice cardamom contains Vitamin C and has been used to treat cough and cold. Almond performs a similar immune-boosting function with its Vitamin E content.

Aids in Weight Loss

Most people tend to put on some weight during winter by consuming more calories to meet the body’s energy needs. Since carrots are fibrous roots, they take longer to digest. We don’t feel hungry as much and don’t put on weight.

Those who gain weight, have high cholesterol levels, raising the risk of cardiac arrest. Consumption of carrots regularly reduces excess cholesterol levels.

Improves Skin

The dry winter drains our skin of moisture and causes it to dry out and crack. Most people rely on oils and moisturisers to retain skin moisture. Carrots contain Vitamin A as beta carotene. As per the study, Vitamin A aids in the regular replacement of skin cells.

Anti Cancer Properties

As per another study, carrots contain four types of phytochemicals. These are carotenoids, phenolics, polyacetylenes and ascorbic acid, which help reduce the risks of tumours and cancers because of their antioxidant properties. Polyphenols in carrots are anti-carcinogenic since they destroy free radicals.