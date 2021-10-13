Gabriella Demetriades Opens Up About Anxiety and Why She Didn’t Post Anything on Mental Health Day

In her recent Instagram post, model Gabriella Demetriades opened up about anxiety and why she did not post anything on World Mental Health day. Sharing a video of hers where she can be seen busy with working out session, she wrote, “I missed World Mental Health day because I was really taking the day for myself. Mental health to me as someone that tends to operate from a place of anxiety, it was important for me to understand how to combat that and lead a disciplined and healthy lifestyle. Exercise is my mediation, my practice and my medicine and all movement is good movement. So here is a a quick workout for you to do today, as many rounds as possible of each exercise in 25 mins.”

She concluded the post by asking if the fans and followers too do any of the exercises she was seen doing in the video. The post was uploaded with hashtags, #workout #mentalwellness #reelsinstagram and #fitnesslife.

Her fans too responded to her with positive messages. One user commented on the post. “@gabriellademetriades, did it this morning. Loved it. Thanks 🙂 Good day to you.” Another user commented, “Keep well and slaying @gabriellademetriades.”

Recently, Gabriella spoke about the body image issues she dealt with. In an interview with PinkVilla, the model said that she knew that she would do something around fashion. She also told about her obsession for winter clothes and fascination for oversized pieces and boots.

The model mentioned that she was earlier not okay with the type of her body. She would be conscious about her hips as they were a bit bigger than other models. However, with time, she realized that her hip and thigh size were normal but not those standards that the modelling industry had.

Gabriella is a South African model and designer. She started a fashion label Deme Love in 2012. Gabriella and her partner, actor Arjun Rampal are parents to a boy, Arik.

