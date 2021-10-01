Gabriella Demetriades is Setting the Internet on Fire With These Hot Vacation Pictures

Model and entrepreneur Gabriella Demetriades is giving 565k Instagram followers vacation inspiration through her latest post. On Thursday, the South African model shared a snapshot from her vacation in Cyprus. The model was seen soaking in the breathtaking view of the Mediterranean Sea from the beach. Demetriades was seen wearing a yellow bikini top and blue capri pants which she paired with an oversized shirt. The model kept her hair open as she wore sunglasses and let her feet embrace the oncoming waves. The model captioned the picture, “Tourist at home.”

Demetriades, who is in a relationship with Indian actor and producer Arjun Rampal, is currently with their son Arik in Cyprus. The model posted an Instagram Reel earlier on Thursday, where she shared a sneak peek into her vacation in the Middle Eastern country. The Instagram Reel also featured Demetriades’ son Arik who was seen enjoying his time at the beach as he wore blue swimming shorts. Demetriades was seen wearing a straw hat as she too spent her time at the beach. Captioning the Instagram Reel, Demetriades wrote, “Getting in touch with the ancestors, Cyprus.” In another Instagram post from Thursday, Demetriades was seen in a black bikini as she stood on the clear beach of Cyprus.

The founder of clothing brand Deme has been sharing some touristy snapshots from her stay in Cyprus as her Instagram posts have shown. One of the portraits shared by the 34-year-old entrepreneur showed her posing next to a vintage window frame wearing a white cotton dress. The dress came with geometric cutout patterns on the ballooned sleeves and also featured a plunging neckline. Serving her followers a complete coastal vacay look, Demetriades completed her look with some bracelets, a pair of sunglasses, a brown sling bag and some comfortable flats.

The model described the picture in the caption as “Island life.”

