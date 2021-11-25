G Sathiyan enters round of 32 at World Table Tennis Championships | More sports News

Amazing day on court today with another 4-0 straight set victory over Vladimir Sidorenko ( RUS) in Men Singles Roun… https://t.co/Zl7gV2SWV9 — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran OLY (@sathiyantt) 1637812836000

India’s top-ranked player, world number 30 Sharath Kamal, had a suffered a disappointing opening round loss on Tuesday.

However, Sharath can still make an impact in the men’s doubles alongside Sathiyan and in mixed doubles alongside Archana Kamath.

Sharath and Archana entered the round of 32 with a 3-0 win over Algeria’s Sami Kherouf and Katia Kessaci.

Sathiyan and Manika Batra got a first round bye and play their round of 32 mixed doubles match against Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz and Brian Afanador.

Manika and Archana have got a first round bye in women’s doubles.