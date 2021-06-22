Futile to Form Front Against BJP, Prashant Kishor Says Not a Part of Pawar-led Oppn Meet on Tuesday

Hours after his meet with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday termed the creation of a third front against BJP a “futile exercise” as he also denied his involvement in any such “overtures”. Kishor clarified that he will not attend the meeting of opposition parties in Delhi on Tuesday.

“I have no relation with tomorrow’s meet. My meeting today also has no relation with tomorrow’s Rashtra Manch meeting,” said Kishor after his second meet with Pawar within two weeks fueled speculations of a joint opposition attack on the BJP under ‘Mission 2024′.

The meeting of the Rashtra Manch, which was formed by former BJP heavyweight Yashwant Sinha in 2018, against the policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government will be held in Delhi at 4pm at Pawar’s residence. This is the first time Pawar will participate in the meeting of the outfit.

Kishor and Pawar met in Delhi on Monday, days after their last meeting at the NCP leader’s Mumbai home on June 11.

According to NCP leader Nawab Malik, the meeting to discuss the “current scenario in our country” will be attended by Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah, Justice A P Singh, Javed Akhtar, K T S Tulsi, Karan Thapar, Ashutosh, Adv. Majeed Memon, Vandana Chavan MP, S Y Qureshi former CEC, K C Singh, Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves, Arun Kumar Economist, Ghanshyam Tiwari and Pritish Nandi.

