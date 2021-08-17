Fungal Infection Affects Jaws of Patients Post Covid-19 Recovery, Know Details

Several patients, especially those with high blood sugar levels, are facing fungal infections post Covid-19 recovery. The fungal infection is affecting the jaws of such patients. Around 12 patients with such post Covid-19 complications are getting treatment in Ghaziabad. Most of these patients have high blood sugar levels.

These patients suffered from Covid-19 infections three to four months ago. Post recovery they could not understand the symptom of fungal infection affecting their jaws. After which a portion of their jaws had to be removed through surgery. The Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists are suggesting that such patients after noticing any symptom should immediately consult a doctor so that treatment can be started early.

The director of Harsh ENT hospital in Ghaziabad, Dr BP Tyagi has said that 58 patients with fungal infections have been treated in his hospital till now. Out of the total number of patients 36 patients had infections in eyes and nose. Another 12 had infections in their jaws. In one case the infection had also affected the scalp of the patient.

Doctors suggest that the fungal infection is reaching the jaws and heads of the patients, post Covid-19 recovery, due to negligence. In case of jaw infections, patients consult a dentist initially. They only reach the ENT specialist at a later stage when the fungal infection would have already affected the jaws. In order to save the patient’s life, half of the jaw needs to be removed, according to the doctors.

Post-surgery such patients will be given an artificial jaw after five to six months. Doctors advise severely diabetic patients should keep a watch over their blood sugar level.

Here are the symptoms of a fungal infection.

· When there is fungus in jaw teeth start shaking

· Gums get rash

· Gradually all the teeth start shaking

· Jaw starts hurting

· In case of more infection eyes start to swell

