From Watermelon, Broccoli to Beets, Here’s a list of Zero-Calorie Foods that can Help You Lose Weight

Staying inside homes due to the Covid-19 lockdown has made people gain weight due to less mobility. They have cut down on walking and doing daily chores that involve physical workouts. Hence, weight loss has become a big concern for many to stay fit. While it is not easy and requires discipline, efforts and patience, it can be achieved by a maintaining healthy lifestyle that includes the appropriate diet as well.

We need an added focus on our diet to lose that extra flab and maintain a balanced outlook and feel healthy from the inside. There’s no better way to start taking foods that do not only help in losing weight only but is also healthy and rich in nutrients.

Here are some most-energising, low-fat, low-calorie vegetarian breakfasts that will help in losing weight:

Watermelon

Summer wouldn’t be summer without watermelon! It’s a zero-calorie food that contains loads of antioxidants and high water content. It also hascitrulline, which is an amino acid that the body changes to arginine, whichpromotes weight loss.

Broccoli

It is an awesome source of so many vitamins and minerals and hence it should be on the top of our list for healthy eating. It’s not only a zero-calorie food but one cup of raw broccoli has as much vitamin C and fibre as an orange.

Kale

The leafy green is well known for its impressive nutritional benefits. It is one of the richest sources of vitamin K in the world, while low calorie is a bonus. One cup (67 grams) of kale contains seven times the amount of Vitamin K that the average person needs per day and only 34 calories. You can enjoy kale in salads, smoothies and vegetable dishes.

Beets

It is one of the most underrated vegetables that contains zero calories. It also helps lower your blood pressure, and boost brainpower. It is also packed with antioxidants. You can use beats in salads or as a snack in the form of dehydrated beet chips which are much lower calorie than traditional potato chips.

Mushrooms

It has been known as a highly medicinal food for thousands of years. We love having mushrooms in our pasta sauce, on top of burgers and steak and other foods as well. In addition to being a zero-calorie food for weight loss, mushrooms can help improve digestion as well. It is rich in antioxidants and may help fight cancer, lower cholesterol, and even help fight diabetes.

