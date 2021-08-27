From Virat Kohli to Malaika Arora, Many Celebrities Are Drinking Black Water. Should You Too?

Black water is increasingly gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts and has now become a health trend. In India, celebrities like Malaika Arora and Shruti Haasan have been spotted with bottles of black water, while recent reports claim that Virat Kohli is drinking it too. Therefore, many are obviously curious to know what this drink is made of and how does it benefit our health.

What Is Black Water?

Black Water, often referred to as a sports drink or energy drink, is basically alkaline water. Media reports claim that the water helps maintain pH levels, balances acidity, and contains fulvic acid (FvA), which gives the water the charcoal hue. Reports also claim that it has minerals and vitamins beneficial for us.

According to an expert quoted in an article published by Indian Express, black water has natural antioxidants. Another media report states that it helps with ‘diabetes and cholesterol issues and helps maintain body weight. Reportedly, the molecules of this water retain more nutrients and can be absorbed faster by the body.

Are The Health Claims True?

It is hard to say, mainly because there is little scientific data on the benefits of alkaline water available in the public domain. While some proponents of alkaline water believe it to be more hydrating and good for immunity, there is little independent data to corroborate it. Therefore, before opting for it, we recommend that you consult your physician or dietician, especially to know if there are side effects and consuming how much of it is good for health.

Is It Affordable?

Black Alkaline water is readily available online in India, and there is an Indian brand that manufactures it as well. A pack of six 500 ml bottles cost a little over 500.

Needless to say, that the price can be rather steep for many Indians.

