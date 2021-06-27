From Spider-Man to The Great Gatsby, a look at his Hit Movies’ List

Tobey Maguire, who played Peter Parker in the first three versions of the Spider-Man, has had a diverse variety of acting jobs ranging from severe dramas to comedies and even a Western. Maguire’s strong work immediately caught the attention of Hollywood’s award organizations after his breakthrough performance in 1997’s The Ice Storm.

He was rewarded at the Golden Globes with a Best Actor nomination for 2009’s Brothers. Maguire has switched from acting to producing in recent times, having worked on films such as 2011’s Country Strong, 2012’s Rock of Ages, and the forthcoming comedy, Brittany Runs a Marathon.

On the special occasion of his birthday, let us look at Maguire’s top performances:

Spider-Man Series

Maguire’s portrayal of Peter Parker and Spider-Man is very excellent. Even though he was 27 at the time of the very first Spider-Man film’s release, Maguire’s youthful appearance helps make him thoroughly credible as high school student Peter Parker, and his chemistry with Kirsten Dunst really leads you to believe that Peter and Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson have a profound effect on each other which might lead to something much more.

The Ice Storm (1997)

Maguire plays Paul Hood, a boarding school kid living in an upper-class Connecticut neighbourhood in 1973, in his first significant creative triumph. While his dad Ben (Kevin Kline) is dating behind his spouse Joan Allen’s back, Paul has fallen for a classmate Libbets (Katie Holmes), even though his roommate Francis (David Krumholtz) has the same tendency and looks to be making more progress. It was a strong debut to moviegoers, which Maguire was able to leverage into a 25-year cinematic career.

Wonder Boys (2009)

While Michael Douglas’ college lecturer Grady Tripp is the focus of Curtis Hanson’s movie, Maguire’s performance as James Leer, a pupil of Grady’s who has exhibited characteristics that may be perceived as depression or perhaps suicidal inclinations, is a crucial supporting role in the picture. Maguire has been a member of numerous cinematic ensembles over his career. But Wonder Boys is one of his greatest, putting his complicated James in the company of other screwed-up characters and fitting perfectly along.

Brothers (2009)

Inspired by Susanne Bier’s Danish film Brdre, Jim Sheridan’s adaptation takes place in Afghanistan and Denmark, as Capt. Sam Cahill (Maguire) prepares to return to Afghanistan for his fourth tour of duty when he hears that his brother Tommy (Jake Gyllenhaal) is going to be freed from jail. Sam, though, completes his deployment and is shortly reported as dead in combat. Maguire received his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor for his role as Sam.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel is a large, bright, and garnish as you’d expect from the Australian filmmaker, and the critical reception was mixed. Maguire, on the other hand, garnered largely positive feedback as Nick Carroway, an aspiring writer and buddy of Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio), who is a quiet spectator of Gatsby’s collapse and provides the audience’s eyes and ears to the events that precipitated it.

