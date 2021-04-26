From Rimjhim Gire Sawan to Oh Hansini, 5 Memorable Songs of the Actress

Known for her work in both Hindi and Bengali cinema, Moushumi Chatterjee has always proven her versatility through her choice of films. The actress made her debut and rose to prominence with Tarun Majumdar’s hit Bengali film Balika Badhu. There was no looking back for her as she dabbled in different genres and roles. As the actress turns a year older today, here are some evergreen songs from her films that will transport you to an era bygone.

Rimjhim Gire Sawan:

A chartbuster from the 1979 romantic drama film Manzil directed by Basu Chatterjee, the song pictured the romance of the protagonists Ajay Chandra played by Amitabh Bachchan and Aruna Khosla played by Moushumi Chatterjee. Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar lend their voices for the male and female version of this song. The film was loosely based on the Bengali film Akash Kusum.

Oh Hansini:

A beautiful song from the 1974 romance film Zehreela Insaan directed by Puttanna Kanagal. The film was a remake of Kanagal’s own 1972 Kannada film Naagarahaavu. Although the film failed to impress the audience, this particular song sung by Kishore left an indelible mark on everyone.

Waada Karo Jaanam:

Sung by the legendary Kishore and Lata, this soulful song is from the 1976 film Sabse Bada Rupaiya. Directed by S. Ramanathan, the story of the movie was based on the 1971 Kannada movie Kasidre Kailasa.

Aa Raat Jati Hai Chupke Se:

From the 1974 thriller film Benaam directed by Narendra Bedi, the song is sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle. The movie was a remake of famed director Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much.

Sun Ri Pawan:

1972 movie Anurag featured this song showing Moushumi, who did the role of a blind lady, making sandcastles sitting by seaside.

She is accompanied by several other friends. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S.D. Burman gave the music.

