From Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, to Dulquer Salmaan, Take Fashion Inspiration From These Celebs

Diwali has so much to do with fashion statements. It’s all about wearing traditional attires and pulling off the regal look, and our Bollywood and South Indian celebrities are no exception. Every year, they dress in wonderful ethnic attires that add more charm and glamour to them. We’ve spoken much about how actresses and their fashion diaries have influenced us, whether it’s via their costumes, jewels or ultra-vogue outfits. But these actors are no less when it comes to fashion. They are also leaving no stone unturned when it comes to their sartorial choices.

So, if you are still unsure about what to wear, take some big ideas for traditional clothing for men from these Bollywood and South film celebrities.

Ram Charan

The actor is an epitome of perfection when it comes to pleasing the fashion police. This picture of Ram Charan is proof that a classic off-white kurta and pyjama can never go out of style. A sleekly parted hairstyle, a groomed beard, and a charming grin are all you need to make your Diwali look simple yet stylish.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid looked like the eternally attractive guy who we would continue to adore in a golden bandhgala kurta with black flower designs all over it. If you wish to experiment with floral designs, this may be the correct choice for you. The Kabir Singh actor accessorised his look with black pants and black sneakers.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is recognised for acing the festive appearance, whether he is attending seasonal gatherings at his family home or during film promotions. Dulquer’s Indo-ensemble, which consisted of a black waistcoat over a short grey kurta and white pants, is a mix of festive attire and modern sensibilities. The classic appearance is as royal as it gets.

Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish is notorious for making us weak at the knees with his style statements. His followers usually like his eccentric ethnic dress on his social media profiles. But this outfit by Allu Shirish in a beige sherwani with a little embroidery is, without a doubt, an appropriate choice for all the men out there this Diwali.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one such celebrity who constantly causes a stir on the internet with his eccentric fashion choices. But the actor, dressed in a simple yellow kurta with neat hair, is giving us huge festive wardrobe aspirations. This style is simple yet appealing.

