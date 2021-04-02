From Pinga to Balam Pichkari, 6 Songs Choreographed by Him

Remo D’Souza, the name that has created quite the sensation in Bollywood owing to his fantastic dance moves, is a prominent multi talented star. Donning several hats as a choreographer, actor and director, Remo is undoubtedly the most beloved dancer-choreographer of this generation. His unassuming persona makes him a dream to work with. Besides being known as a familiar face in TV as a judge of dance reality shows, Remo has directed a few movies.

His directorial debut was with the movie Any Body can Dance. This was followed by movies such as FALTU, ABCD 2, A Flying Jatt, Street Dancer 3D and Race 3.

As the ace dance master turns 47, let us take a look at some of the hit Bollywood songs deftly choreographed by him:

1. Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani: The song starring Deepika Padukone in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus movieearned Remo D’Souza the 63rd National Film Awards for Best Choreography in 2016. The same song was awarded International Indian Film Academy Awards.

2. Pinga from Bajirao Mastani : Another wonderfully choreographed song with fast rhythmic movementswas Pinga. He got nominated for the Pingasong featuring Priyanka Chopra and Deepika, in the 64th Filmfare Award for Best choreography category. It earned him the Producer’s Guild Film Awards.

3. Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Remo swept almost all the awards that year for this peppy, energetic number featuring Ranbir and Deepika. Right from winning International Indian Film Academy Awards, Screen Awards, Zee Cine awards to the Producer’s Guild Awards –Remo was the unanimous choice of every judge, in every event. Hook steps from both his dance tracks became immensely popular.

4. Sun Saathiya from Any Body Can Dance :Remo had choreographed the song with such finesse and expertise that it turned out to be the perfect tribute to dance aficionados, and people loved it.Shraddha and Varun executed Remo’s masterful dance moves beautifully.

5.Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: For Remo’s excellent choreography in the very popular song Ghar More Pardesiya from the Dharma productions movie, Kalank, he won the 65th Filmfare Awards as the best choreographer.

6. Disco Deewane from Student of the Year: This was a raging hit number with the very catchy hook steps. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra — all matching steps to Remo’s choreography was a delightful visual treat.