From Jersey to Vikram Vedha, These South Blockbusters to Soon Have Hindi Remakes

Hindi movie buffs will soon see several remakes of South films starring top Bollywood actors, including Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and several others. The south cinema, including the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, have become huge in the last two decades with Bollywood makers lining up to buy remake rights of the popular films. Dozens of Hindi remakes of south films are currently in the pipeline and several are already lined up for release.

Here are eight South Indian movies whose Hindi remakes will soon enthral cinema lovers.

Jersey

The 2019 Telugu sports drama starring Nani became a critical and commercial success. The Hindi remake will see Shahid Kapoor portraying Nani’s role. The film is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who directed the original. The cricket drama is scheduled to release in theatres on December 31 this year.

Vikram Vedha

Viewers saw a brilliant onscreen rivalry between R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathy in the 2017 Tamil action thriller, Vikram Vedha. Now, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are filling in the shoes of Madhavan and Sethupathy. The movie is expected to be released next year.

Kaithi

Kaithi is a Tamil action thriller starring Karthi in the lead role. It was released in 2019 and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Reliance Entertainment bought the rights of the Hindi remake which will see Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

HIT: The First Case

This Telugu mystery action thriller starred young talents Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma, with debutant Sailesh Kolanu at the helm of direction. Now Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in the Hindi version of the film.

96

This Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha-starrer Tamil romantic drama has already been remade in Telugu with Samatha Ruth Prabhu and Sharwanand. Both films were directed by C. Premkumar. Producer Ajay Kumar bought the rights of the film for a Hindi remake last month.

Master

The pandemic blockbuster featuring Tamil superstar Vijay is one of the few films that performed exceptionally well in theatres despite Covid-19. Vijay Sethupathy played a negative character in the film. Salman Khan has bought the rights to the film, and it’s assumed that he will play Vijay’s role in the movie.

Anniyan

This Vikram-starrer psychological thriller was released in 2005 and has gained a cult following since then. Shankar, who directed the original, announced that he will make a Hindi remake with Ranveer Singh.

