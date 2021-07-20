From Home Photoshoots To Cooking Games, Five Ways To Celebrate Indoors During The Pandemic

We have had two Eids and other holidays through the Covid-19 pandemic, and we now know what NOT to do during such festivals; go door to door contacting relatives, visiting big gatherings or public affairs, and just leaving the house casually without a mask. But, have you figured out yet how to have fun at home, during a festival? If not, this Eid we have got you covered.

Here are some fun ways to celebrate Eid in the comfort of your home, without breaking social distancing norms and putting yourselves and your families in danger.

Create Art

What better way to come together closely with the people you see every day than to begin a creative attempt together? So, make goody bags for the loved ones you can’t meet.

You can begin making a list of people you’d like to give cards and wishes. Think of what you need to send to them, like flowers, greeting cards, fresh fruit and baked goods.

If you do not feel that artistic, there is no reason to worry. You can always order some cards for your friends and family. There are excellent resources open online as well where you can order Eid cards.

Start Cooking

What is Eid without a lavish meal? And, just because many people cannot visit, and you cannot step out to eat at your favorite eateries doesn’t mean you should eat mundane food. Make a lavish feast for yourself and get all your family members involved in the cooking process. Family cooking sessions are not only a fun and an interesting way to spend time together but also the ideal at-home entertainment. So get all the family members involved, and plan your menu in advance or come up with a cooking game. For instance, give your family members the ingredients and see what they come up with.

Decorate your home

Lamps and fairy lights are your best pals this season and let’s face it, as we navigate through these gloomy times, we all need the sparkle and magic of fairy lights. So, accentuate your walls with attractive lights, enhance your home with colours, wall hangings, and fresh beddings.

As we continue to work from home, our homes can always use a little facelift, to make our time indoors more enjoyable and a festival is a perfect time to spruce it up.

Host an Online Party

Send an invite for an online party along with the gift packages, the food, and the cards you made. There are a number of video applications like Zoom and Skype where you can host the party.

One can play games at the party to make it interesting like family bingo. You can find bingo sheets online, print them out and send them with your invites. The game can be holiday-themed or around that one family vacation with a lifetime of funny stories.

If you have children around and want to play something that involves them, go for Pictionary. It’s a game for all ages. You will have a great time playing this with the people you love, even if you are not together.

You can also play games like charades and tambola.

Do A Photoshoot At Home

It’s Eid, so you want to get dressed up, but what’s the point if there are no pictures. Wear your best outfits and strike a pose for the ‘gram. We know it’s hard spending another Eid away from the normal festivities and inside home. Still, we can’t go out and party just yet. So stay home and stay safe.

